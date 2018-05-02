Giants' Andrew Suarez: Start bumped up to Sunday
Suarez will make his next start in Sunday's series finale with the Braves, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Suarez originally lined up to take the hill Monday, but he'll slide up a day to allow Jeff Samardzija to get a bit more rest after missing the beginning portion of the season. Suarez will now be in line for a two-start week after a stellar showing in Tuesday's contest. He'll take on the Braves in a road matchup, potentially opposite Atlanta youngster Mike Soroka.
