Suarez held Miami to two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through 6.1 innings but still took a no-decision Monday.

Suarez was extremely efficient, as he needed just 79 pitches to get 19 outs. This was just the third time all season Suarez has pitched into the seventh, though. and as soon as Suarez showed a single sign of shakiness -- he walked Lewis Brinson with one out and nobody on -- Suarez was removed for Sam Dyson. Still, Suarez hasn't shown an ability to keep the ball in the yard against teams not named the Marlins, as he gave up eight home runs in nine starts before these past two starts against Miami. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA into his next outing Saturday, another favorable matchup at home against the Padres.