Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Suarez allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rockies. He struck out seven.
Suarez was victimized by a three-run home run from Trevor Story in the first inning, but the only other run on his ledger for the day followed an error in the third. He got six groundball outs and tied his season high in strikeouts, taking his K:BB to 37:8 on the season. Suarez still has an inflated 5.65 ERA on the season, which is mainly a product of his 1.7 HR/9 through 36.2 innings. He'll look to cut down on the long balls in a more forgiving matchup with the Phillies on Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Gives up five in loss Tuesday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes loss versus Cincinnati•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Battered by Bucs on Friday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sharp in win against Braves•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Start bumped up to Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Goes seven strong Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start