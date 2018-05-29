Suarez allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Suarez was victimized by a three-run home run from Trevor Story in the first inning, but the only other run on his ledger for the day followed an error in the third. He got six groundball outs and tied his season high in strikeouts, taking his K:BB to 37:8 on the season. Suarez still has an inflated 5.65 ERA on the season, which is mainly a product of his 1.7 HR/9 through 36.2 innings. He'll look to cut down on the long balls in a more forgiving matchup with the Phillies on Sunday.