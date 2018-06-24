Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strong effort in Saturday's no-decision
Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Padres, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.
Back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth inning chased Suarez from the game just short of a quality start, but the left-hander still turned in another solid performance. He's given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, and Suarez will carry a 4.43 ERA into his next outing Friday in Arizona.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Allows two over five innings•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Unable to collect win•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws gem against Phillies•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Gives up five in loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...