Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Padres, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

Back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth inning chased Suarez from the game just short of a quality start, but the left-hander still turned in another solid performance. He's given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, and Suarez will carry a 4.43 ERA into his next outing Friday in Arizona.