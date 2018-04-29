Suarez will get the start Tuesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Suarez will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento for his second major-league start of the season. His last outing came April 11 against Arizona, when he took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits while striking out seven. Suarez will look for redemption against a banged up San Diego lineup come Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories