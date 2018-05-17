Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes loss versus Cincinnati
Suarez (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings against the Reds.
The bulk of the damage was done in the first inning, as Suarez allowed two singles, a double and a home run to find himself down 4-0 before recording his first out. All things considered, he actually recovered fairly well to get through six innings while allowing only one unearned run after the first, but it was too late at that point. The lefty has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 10 innings in his last two starts and has seen his ERA jump from 3.06 to 4.88 as a result. He'll look to right the ship Tuesday in Houston.
