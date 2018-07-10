Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes no-decision despite quality start against Cubs
Suarez allowed one run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts through six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cubs.
Saurez was rewarded for nibbling, as he gave up a pair of doubles but avoided the game-breaking home run the Cubs lineup is so capable of producing. He only threw 58 strikes in 103 pitches, though, ensuring that he wouldn't be able to go deeper into the game. Suarez now has three straight quality starts in outings against the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Cubs, with the first two on the road. He'll look to extend that hot streak through the end of the second half Sunday against the Athletics.
