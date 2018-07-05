Suarez (3-5) took the loss despite allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts through seven innings Wednesday against the Rockies.

It was a brilliant outing for Suarez, and at Coors Field to boot. His only mistake was a seventh inning home run by Chris Ianetta, which would wind up as the only run of the game. Suarez used 10 groundball outs to get through seven innings with just 89 pitches -- he probably could have pitched the eighth had the Giants not opted for a pinch hitter in the top half of the frame. Suarez hasn't allowed more than two runs since June 8 against Washington and will take a 3.92 ERA into his next start Monday against the Cubs.