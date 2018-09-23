Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes tough loss against Cardinals
Suarez (7-12) pitched five innings and took the loss Sunday, yielding two runs on a walk and six hits while striking out five in the loss to the Cardinals.
Overall it was a solid outing for Suarez, but the Giants bullpen got torched immediately after his exit, giving up five runs in the sixth inning. The rookie left-hander now owns a 4.22 ERA in 158 innings on the year. He'll take on the Dodgers at home on Saturday.
