Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws four innings Sunday
Suarez completed four innings while giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in Sunday's spring loss to the Athletics.
Suarez has gotten off to a bumpy start this spring, giving up six runs (one home run) on 11 hits over nine innings. The 26-year-old does have eight strikeouts over that span, so his ability to punch out batters seems to have carried over from his rookie year (7.3 K/9). Despite his up-and-down results in 2018, Suarez is one of several options being considered for the Giants' final rotation spot.
