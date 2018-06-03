Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws gem against Phillies
Suarez (2-4) allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
The 25-year-old had hit a rough stretch -- he entered Saturday with an 8.05 ERA in his last four starts -- but Suarez got on track in this one. He was efficient, completing his seven frames on just 86 pitches, and got out of his one real jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the fifth. Suarez has struggled away from AT&T Park and will be tough to trust next week in Washington, but this outing should put him back on the radar as a home streaming option in deeper mixed leagues.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Gives up five in loss Tuesday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes loss versus Cincinnati•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Battered by Bucs on Friday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sharp in win against Braves•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Start bumped up to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...