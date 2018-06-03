Suarez (2-4) allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

The 25-year-old had hit a rough stretch -- he entered Saturday with an 8.05 ERA in his last four starts -- but Suarez got on track in this one. He was efficient, completing his seven frames on just 86 pitches, and got out of his one real jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the fifth. Suarez has struggled away from AT&T Park and will be tough to trust next week in Washington, but this outing should put him back on the radar as a home streaming option in deeper mixed leagues.