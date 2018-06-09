Giants' Andrew Suarez: Unable to collect win
Suarez tossed 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. He didn't factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Nationals.
Suarez exited the game with a 6-4 lead, but his outing didn't last long enough to qualify for the victory. He sits with a 2-4 record through nine starts this season, and he sports a 5.06 ERA and 47:9 K:BB across 48 innings, while allowing opposing hitters to bat .276 against him. Suarez's next outing figures to come Wednesday against Miami.
