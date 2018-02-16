Giants' Andrew Suarez: Vying for rotation spot this spring
Suarez has an outside chance to grab a rotation spot to start the season, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
At this point, the pitching prospect is on the outside looking in, as Chris Stratton and Ty Blach appear to be the favorites for the final two starting spots entering camp. Suarez does have some nice numbers to back up his case, though. He never gave up more than three walks per nine innings pitched, and his ERA and FIP never went over 4.00. That said, he only has 88.2 innings at the Triple-A level, so he likely could use some more seasoning in the minors.
