Suarez (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks Monday, taking the loss against the Braves. He struck out five and yielded two homers.

It was Suarez's 2019 debut after registering a 4.49 ERA in over 160 innings at the MLB level last season. Things got rocky early as he served up a leadoff blast to Ronald Acuna and later was taken deep by Austin Riley. Assuming he sticks around in the rotation, the 26-year-old will make another home start Saturday against Arizona.