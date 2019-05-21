Suarez will remain in San Francisco's starting rotation moving forward, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Suarez gave up three runs over six frames in his 2019 debut, and he evidently convinced his skipper to keep him in the rotation for the foreseeable future. The Giants currently have 14 pitchers on their 25-man roster, so with Suarez remaining in the rotation, a move is expected to be made Tuesday to add an infielder.

