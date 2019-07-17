Giants' Andrew Suarez: Working in long relief
Suarez will pitch out of the bullpen as a long reliever for the Giants, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Suarez made two starts in the majors earlier this season, but he'll work out of the bullpen this time around after being called up Tuesday. The 26-year-old has been unable to maintain a place on the major-league roster this season after posting a 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 130:45 K:BB in 29 starts for the Giants in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...