Suarez will pitch out of the bullpen as a long reliever for the Giants, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Suarez made two starts in the majors earlier this season, but he'll work out of the bullpen this time around after being called up Tuesday. The 26-year-old has been unable to maintain a place on the major-league roster this season after posting a 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 130:45 K:BB in 29 starts for the Giants in 2018.