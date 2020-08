Triggs had his contract selected by the Giants on Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 31-year-old will join the 40-man and active roster with Drew Smyly (finger) heading to the injured list. Triggs last appeared in the majors with Oakland in 2018 and had a 5.23 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in nine starts, though he should work out of the bullpen with San Francisco.