Triggs was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Monday.
Triggs was recalled by the Giants on Sunday and made a relief appearance against the Rangers. He struggled mightily with control as he allowed three runs on no hits and three walks while striking out zero and recording one out. As a result, he was charged with the loss and will also lose his 30-man roster spot. The 31-year-old will remain on the taxi squad for the team's upcoming series in Colorado. Left-hander Andrew Suarez was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.