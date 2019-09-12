Giants' Andrew Triggs: Signs with Giants
Triggs (hip) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Baseball America reports.
The deal likely covers 2020 as well, as Triggs is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him on the shelf since mid-April. Across three big-league seasons with the Athletics (2016-18), the 30-year-old right-hander owns a career 4.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 148:50 K:BB in 163 innings (45 appearances, 27 starts).
