Giants' Andrew Triggs: Slated to pitch Thursday
Triggs (hip) is listed as an available relief option for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Indians, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs looks to be fully healthy again after he didn't pitch from mid-April onward last season due to a strained hip. The right-hander linked up with the Giants on a minor-league deal last September and has looked sharp through his first three Cactus League appearances, tossing three perfect frames while striking out four. Though he has prior MLB starting experience from his time with the Athletics, Triggs appears set to work exclusively out of the bullpen for San Francisco in 2020. If he's unable to win a relief job with the big club during camp, Triggs will likely report to Triple-A Sacramento to begin the season.
