Thomas and Michael Stryffeler were sent from the Mariners to the Giants in exchange for Curt Casali (oblique) and Matthew Boyd (elbow) on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Thomas doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree, but he's been productive in 64 games for High-A Everett this season, slashing .264/.400/.444. He's still at least a year or two from pushing for a major-league roster spot, however.