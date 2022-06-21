DeSclafani (ankle) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is starting Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

The 32-year-old was previously confirmed as Tuesday's starting pitcher, and he's now officially back on San Francisco's active roster. DeSclafani has been sidelined by ankle inflammation for the past two months, and he figures to face some workload limitations in his first couple outings back from the injury since he covered only 2.2 innings during his final rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento.