DeSclafani (ankle) is a candidate to start Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tuesday will be exactly two months after DeSclafani's last big-league outing, as he's missed an extended period with right ankle inflammation. He's made just two rehab appearances, throwing a combined 5.2 innings, but the Giants evidently feel as though he may be ready to go. Given that he's not stretched out to a full starter's workload, however, he's unlikely to be asked to pitch deep into Tuesday's game if the team does elect to activate him.
