DeSclafani (4-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Reds after giving up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

The 31-year-old surrendered a leadoff homer to Jesse Winker to open the contest but quickly settled down and blanked his former team for the rest of his outing. DeSclafani has been impressive this season with a 2.03 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 54.1 innings and lines up to pitch against the Dodgers on Sunday.