DeSclafani (1-0) was sharp as he kept the Rockies scoreless. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The righty put together another strong performance, fanning eight and only walking one. The 30-year-old threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes and has allowed only one run in eleven innings of work. Desclafani is scheduled for his next start on Saturday against the Marlins.