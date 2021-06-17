DeSclafani (7-2) earned the win Wednesday against Arizona after giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while fanning five across five innings.

DeSclafani was coming off his second shutout of the season and while he wasn't able to repeat that performance, he did enough to earn the win -- although he also received great support from the offense. The right-hander has come out on top in each of his last three decisions and owns an excellent, but probably unsustainable, 1.35 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP in three starts this month. He's slated to make his next start against the Angels on the road next week.