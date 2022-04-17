DeSclafani allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Guardians.

DeSclafani tossed 40 of his 64 pitches for strikes in this one and his command has been quite good to start the season, as he owns a 9:1 K:BB through 8.1 innings in 2022. He's looking to build off a strong campaign last season in which he posted a 3.17 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP across 167.2 frames, and he will try to earn his first win of the season in his next scheduled start, tabbed for April 21 on the road against the Mets.