DeSclafani (ankle) said Wednesday he is 100 percent and expects to have a bounce-back campaign in 2023, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ankle surgery ultimately cut DeSclafani's 2022 campaign short after five starts and 19 innings, during which he posted a 6.63 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. The right-hander underwent surgery in July, and while his status is worth monitoring in camp, he should be in the mix for a rotation spot once the season begins. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports it's possible the Giants could use six starters at times this season, which would make it easier for DeSclafani and other pitchers to get up to speed early in the campaign.