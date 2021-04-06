DeSclafani allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings of work. He did not end up factoring in the decision as the Giants beat the Padres 3-2 on Monday night.

DeSclafani allowed his only run of the evening in the second inning after Jurickson Profar got on, stole second and was eventually driven home on a hard single to center by Victor Caratini. The 30-year-old ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth and fifth frames but was able to escape both times as he ended his night by striking out Tommy Pham and stranding runners on second and third. DeSclafani still struggled a bit with walks in this one which is something that hopefully won't carry over into this season after he had a career-worst 10.3 percent walk rate in 2020. He'll look to pick up his first win as a Giant when the Rockies come to town April 11.