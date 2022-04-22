DeSclafani (0-1) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

DeSclafani gave up all of his runs across the first three innings, including two solo home runs. However, he was in trouble for nearly the entire outing, as he allowed multiple baserunners in his three of his five frames. Positively, this was DeScalfani's longest effort of the season, so if he pitches well he should be able to work relatively deep into his next start -- currently projected to come Tuesday at home against Oakland. Through three appearances, DeScalafani has a 6.08 ERA and 13:2 K:BB across 13.1 frames on the campaign.