DeSclafani allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings during Wednesday's 6-5 loss at Philadelphia. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decison.

The 30-year-old gave up two runs across his first three starts of the season, but Mickey Moniak took him deep with a three-run homer Wednesday. DeSclafani still has a 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB through 21 innings this season, and he'll attempt to get back on track Monday versus the Rockies.