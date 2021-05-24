DeSclafani (4-2) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers after giving up 10 runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 2.2 innings.

DeSclafani gave up runs in the second and third innings, however, most of the damage was done in the third when the Dodgers pieced together seven runs on five hits, including a grand slam by Gavin Lux to make it a 10-0 ballgame. Sunday was by far the worst performance of the season for the 31-year-old right-hander as his ERA shot up to 3.54 and it was the second time all year he's failed to last five innings. He'll look to redeem himself over the weekend against the Dodgers again.