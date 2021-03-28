DeSclafani appears set to begin the season as San Francisco's No. 4 starter, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler named the first three starters of the season (Kevin Gausman, Johnny Cueto, Logan Webb) with DeSclafani likely then set as the fourth starter and Aaron Sanchez as the fifth starter. DeSclafani has a 2.79 ERA (3 ER in 9.2 IP) with 12 strikeouts and three walks this spring.
