DeSclafani (9-3) won Sunday's 5-2 game against Arizona, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

DeSclafani was spotted an early lead and allowed a run apiece in the seventh and ninth before being removed with two outs and a runner on first in the final frame. Manager Gabe Kapler left him in for 107 pitches which ties his season high, as he came just short of completing his third game of the season.