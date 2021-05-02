DeSclafani (2-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, hurling six innings and allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

DeSclafani took his first loss of the season in the contest, but he still managed to earn his fourth quality start. The right-hander was burned by a Manny Machado three-run homer in the first inning but went unscored upon over the following five frames while retiring the final six batters he faced. After finishing with an ugly 7.22 ERA across 33.2 innings last season, DeSclafani has been among the league's most effective starting pitchers in 2021, compiling a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB over 36 frames. He's projected to match up with the Padres again during next weekend's series in San Francisco.