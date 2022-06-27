DeSclafani (0-2) gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in a 10-3 loss to the Reds on Sunday. He struck out one and was tagged with the loss.

DeSclafani had another miserable start since coming off the IL due to ankle inflammation, this time being chased after only 53 pitches in what should have been a relatively soft matchup. The veteran right-hander has now given up 12 earned runs in his past two starts to balloon his ERA up to 9.95 over 19 innings. DeSclafani will look to get back on track and recapture some of his success from 2021 his next expected start Sunday against the White Sox.