DeSclafani took a no-decision Friday against Los Angeles, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

DeSclafani allowed a solo home run to Matt Beaty in the second and another run in the fifth before being removed with two on and two out in the same inning. It was a nice rebound from last start's 10-run implosion and he's allowed no more than three runs in any of his other 10 starts.