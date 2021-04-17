DeSclafani earned one run on four hits while fanning four across six innings Friday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

DeSclafani has recorded back-to-back quality starts and has looked impressive so far, allowing one or fewer runs in each of his first three outings of the campaign and posting a 16:4 K:BB through 17 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will try to keep things going when he takes the mound next week at Philadelphia.