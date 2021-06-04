DeSclafani (5-2) earned the win Thursday against the Cubs after tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits while fanning four.

DeSclafani has bounced back from an ugly outing against the Dodgers on May 23 -- where he allowed 10 runs in just 2.2 innings -- with back-to-back two-run outings, though it must be said this has been just his third quality start since the beginning of May. He owns a 5.15 ERA over his last seven starts.