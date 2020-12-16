DeSclafani signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
DeSclafani should land a spot in the Giants' rotation in 2021 after spending the past five seasons in Cincinnati. The right-hander struggled last season, posting a 7.22 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 33.2 innings, and he wasn't included on the Reds' roster for the NL Wild Card Series. DeSclafani has been effective as a starter in past seasons, and he'll attempt to return to form in San Francisco.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Misses wild-card roster•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles in return to rotation•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Re-entering rotation Monday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not starting this weekend•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Early exit in win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Crushed by Cards•