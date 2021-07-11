Desclafani tossed six shutout innings in Saturday's win over the Nationals, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Desclafani turned in his third quality start in his last four outings, limiting the Nationals to three singles and a Trea Turner walk en route to his career-high 10th victory. The 31-year-old Desclafani has been a terrific free-agent addition for the Giants, posting a 2.68 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 99:29 K:BB in 107.1 innings. He's lined up to open the second half at St. Louis on July 18.