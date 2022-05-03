DeSclafani (ankle) played catch Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
DeSclafani hit the injured list in late April with right ankle inflammation and was shut down from throwing for a week. He probably won't need all that much time to get back up to speed, as he's been out for less than two weeks, but his expected return date has not yet been specified.
More News
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Won't throw for one week•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Visiting ankle specialist•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Out with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Knocked around by Mets•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Fans four with no walks•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Strikes out five in no-decision•