DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with ankle inflammation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

DeSclafani missed two months with the same issue earlier in the season, and he didn't look anything close to good in the two starts since his return, giving up 12 runs in 5.2 combined innings. The Giants are quite worried about the recurrence of the injury, with surgery on the table, Pavlovic reports. Jakob Junis (hamstring) is expected to eventually fill DeSclafani's spot in the rotation, but the team may have to go with a bullpen game or two until Junis ready to return.