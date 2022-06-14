DeSclafani (ankle) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

DeSclafani is working his way back from the ankle injury he suffered in late April. He threw three scoreless innings in his first rehab outing Saturday, so he'll likely target four or five frames this time around. Whether or not he'll need any more rehab starts at that point remains to be seen.