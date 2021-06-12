DeSclafani (6-2) tossed a two-hit shutout Friday against the Nationals, striking out eight and walking one en route to the win.

He got some help from his defense, as Mike Tauchman took away a home run from Juan Soto, but DeSclafani was nonetheless fantastic. He needed just 103 pitches to log the complete game shutout. Save for one blowup start against the Dodgers where he gave up 10 earned runs in 2.2 innings, DeSclafani has been excellent all season. This was his second shutout of the year and seventh quality start. He projects to start next week at home against Arizona.