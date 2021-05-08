DeSclafani pitched 5.1 innings against San Diego on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

The start was subpar by DeSclafani's standards this season -- he entered the contest having tossed four quality starts in six outings -- but the right-hander was still able to keep San Francisco in the game. DeSclafani kept the Giants off the scoreboard until the sixth inning but was charged with three earned runs in that frame after giving up a single, home run and double. The hurler will carry a 2.40 ERA and 36:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place during next week's series at Pittsburgh.