DeSclafani (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
DeSclafani has been out since late April with right ankle inflammation. He's been throwing for nearly two weeks but apparently won't be ready for game action until late June. Per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the veteran righty apparently hasn't suffered any sort of setback, but the Giants want to take things slowly with his recovery.
