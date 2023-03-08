DeSclafani struck out three and allowed one hit over two scoreless innings versus the Rockies in Friday's Cactus League game.

Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports DeSclafani's fastball was around 93-94 mph, right in line with where it's been over the last three years. The right-hander is probable to begin the season in the Giants' rotation, and his first spring outing proves he's healthy after ankle surgery last July.