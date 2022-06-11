DeSclafani (ankle) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
DeSclafani isn't eligible to return from the injured list until at least late June, but he's hopeful that he'll be cleared to rejoin the Giants after making just two rehab starts. The right-hander posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 13.1 innings over three starts prior to sustaining his ankle injury, and he's trending toward returning after a relatively minimal stay on the 60-day IL.
