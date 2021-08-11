DeSclafani (shoulder) is scheduled to return from the injured list Friday to start against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

DeSclafani has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 due to right shoulder fatigue, but he'll return to action following a minimal absence. The right-hander has posted a 6.63 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 19 innings across four starts since the All-Star break.